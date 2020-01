Less wind, but still bitterly cold tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! ONE MORE CHILLY DAY IS ON THE WAY FOR THURSDAY, BUT A BIG SWING IN TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEEN BY THE WEEKEND. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE EASTWARD ON FRIDAY, ALLOWING SOUTHERLY FLOW TO SET UP SHOP ONCE MORE IN THE MID-ATLANTIC. THIS WILL HELP TEMPERATURES CLIMB BACK INTO THE 50S BY THE END OF THE WEEK. BY THE WEEKEND, A FRONTAL BOUNDARY AND ASSOCIATED AREAS OF LOW PRESSURE RIDING ALONG THE BOUNDARY WILL HELP TO BRING WELL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES TO THE AREA, AS WELL AS INCREASE THE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS. THEREFORE, THE PERIOD OF TIME WHEN THE FORECAST WILL BE CONFIDENTLY DRY IS LIMITED AT THIS TIME. TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB WELL INTO THE 60S ON SATURDAY BEFORE THIS FRONT FINALLY MOVES THROUGH ON SUNDAY. EVEN AFTER THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WELL ABOVE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR WITH A FEW MORE CHANCES FOR RAIN POSSIBLE GOING INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 14-19. WEST WINDS AROUND 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH LATE RAIN POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

SUNDAY: A FEW MORNING SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF LATE DAY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!