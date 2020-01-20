Layers of warmth needed for Monday

We will start out the morning with temperatures feeling as if they were in the single-digits. Max wind chill values will only be into the upper teens and lower 20's.

There may be a few flurries flying around overnight Sunday into Monday, but the main weather story will be the winds and what it feels like outside Monday morning. Lows will drop into the teens and 20’s. With winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25, it will feel like if it were into the single digits Monday for MLK Day.

If you are going to be out doing acts of service with the local community along with any parades or walks, be sure to bundle up as highs will only reach into the low to mid 30’s. Wind chill values will only max out into the upper teens and lower 20’s, while most of the day will feel as if it were into the teens. Bone-chilling temperatures will continue into Tuesday, but winds will be less. Even with the lesser winds for Tuesday, feels like temperatures will be in the teens in the a.m. and mid to upper 20’s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will attempt to warm up as we head later into the week and the first day of the weekend, but weather from there begins to change. Clouds will increase on Friday with a good chance for a few showers on Saturday. If there is enough moisture behind Saturday’s system, we may see another slight mix for next Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Clouds will begin to clear out with bitterly cold winds. Lows will be in the teens and 20’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 20. Wind chill factor will be in the single digits Monday morning.

Monday: More clouds will be on their way out with more sunshine coming in, but wind chill values will be in the teens and 20’s. Air temperatures will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Tuesday: More sunshine coming into the area with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with almost no clouds in the sky! Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: A few more clouds will be about but expect to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Overcast skies with a chance for showers with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Breaking clouds with a slight chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen