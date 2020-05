Keep your eye to the sky Friday afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! WHILE MAJOR INSTABILITY WILL BE LACKING THIS AFTERNOON, WE COULD SEE SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS AROUND, ESPECIALLY NEAR AND WEST OF I-81. TONIGHT, WITH A HUMID AIR-MASS IN PLACE, THERE WILL STILL BE A CHANCE OF SHOWERS THROUGH THE NIGHT. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO CLIMB AS THEY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 60S/LOWER 70S. FRIDAY, WHILE A COLD FRONT, REMAINS TO THE WEST, THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY OF THE DAY WILL HELP TO SPARK OFF SHOWERS AND SOME POTENTIALLY STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. MORNING CLOUDS WILL GIVE WAY TO SOME BREAKS OF SUN, LEADING TO TEMPERATURES WELL INTO THE 80S, WHICH SHOULD HELP TO INITIALIZE ANY STORM. CURRENTLY, IT LOOKS LIKE THE BEST CHANCE OF SEVERE WEATHER WOULD BE BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 2 PM AND 7 PM. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS OUR AREA UNDER A SLIGHT RISK, WHICH MEANS SCATTERED (SHORT-LIVED AND/OR NOT WIDESPREAD) STORMS CAN BE SEEN ACROSS THE AREA. ALL SEVERE THREATS COULD BE IN PLAY, THOUGH I EXPECT DAMAGING WIND GUSTS WOULD BE PRIMARY THREAT. THERE COULD ALSO BE SOME LOCALIZED FLOODING WITH ANY SLOW MOVING STORMS. WHILE THE STRONGEST STORMS WILL WANE THROUGH THE NIGHT, THE COLD FRONT WILL ENTER THE AREA EARLY SATURDAY, LEAVING AN OPPORTUNITY TO STILL SEE AND THUNDERSHOWER DURING THAT TIME. BY SATURDAY EVENING, THE FRONT WILL DROP OUT OF OUR AREA, ALLOWING FOR THE AIR-MASS TO BE A LITTLE COOLER AND A LITTLE DRIER, AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE 50S.

HEADING INTO SUNDAY AND MONDAY, OUR AREA WILL BE THE BENEFACTORS OF SOME DELIGHTFUL WEATHER. WITH HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING IN BOTH DAYS WILL BE IN THE LOW 70S, WITH NO PRECIPITATION. TUESDAY, THE SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL ALSO BE SLIDING OFFSHORE, LEADING TO INCREASING WARMTH AND MORE IN THE WAY OF CLOUD COVERAGE. BY MID-WEEK THE CHANCES FOR RAIN RETURNS AND WE COULD EVEN SEE A FEW THUNDERSTORMS BACK INTO THE AREA BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR THUNDERSHOWER. LOWS 66-70.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH POSSIBLY STRONG/SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME EARLY THUNDERSHOWERS. LATE CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME AFTERNOON THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!