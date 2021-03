It was a mild Tuesday, but how much warmer can it get on Wednesday?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD MONDAY! DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT AND INTO THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK, WITH A VERY NOTICEABLE WARMING TREND ACROSS THE REGION. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE OFFSHORE TONIGHT AND AS IT DOES SO SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL START TO WARM UP THE REGION. HIGHS ON TUESDAY WILL SOAR INTO THE MID TO UPPER 60S. THERE MAY BE A FEW MORE PASSING CLOUDS ON TUESDAY AS A VERY WEAK DISTURBANCE APPROACHES FROM THE WEST, BUT OVERALL MORE SUNSHINE THAN CLOUDS IS STILL EXPECTED.HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECAST TO HAVE MOVED WELL OFFSHORE BY WEDNESDAY AS A STRONG UPPER-LEVEL RIDGE BUILDS ACROSS THE EASTERN UNITED STATES. SOUTHWESTERLY RETURN FLOW IS EXPECTED TO PUSH TEMPERATURES TO 15 TO 20 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK, STAYING AROUND 70 DEGREES DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. A FEW CLOUDS ARE POSSIBLE AS A WEAK SYSTEM CROSSES THURSDAY, BUT OTHERWISE DRY AND MAINLY CLEAR CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST UNTIL A COLD FRONT APPROACHES BY FRIDAY. SOME SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO ACCOMPANY THIS FRONT, GIVING US SOMETHING WE HAVEN’T SEEN FOR A WHILE. THE SHOWERS WILL LOOK TO CONTINUE INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND, WITH CLEARING SKIES AS WE HEAD INTO SUNDAY’S DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME. A GRADUAL COOLING TREND BACK TO NEAR OR EVEN SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL SEEMS MOST LIKELY BY THE END OF THE WEEKEND AND INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLEAR, COLD, AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 25-33 DEGREES.