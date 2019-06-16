Isolated to scattered storm to turn severe Sunday afternoon along the I-270 corridor

We may see a few showers and storms as we head into Sunday afternoon. They should remain isolated to scattered in nature, but some will have the potential to be severe. High winds are the primary threat. A better flood threat as we head into the week with more rainfall on the way.

There is a better chance of showers and storms for Monday with highs going up into the mid to upper 80’s across the region. The center of low pressure will draw close to the area, which could spark up some storms that may be critical. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday and Monday.

After the severe threat on Monday, we will have to deal with the risk of flooding. Showers and storms may drop 1-3 inches of rainfall this week with another inch or so as we head into the middle part of the week. Stay alert to changing conditions and never go over a water-covered roadway.

Showers will hopefully, draw to a close as we head into the latter part of the week. Some models suggest that another round of showers and storms will follow us into the following week. Stay tuned for information about that as we head into the middle part of the work week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms before midnight. Lows will be into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a rumble of thunder during the afternoon. Highs will be into the low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Expect more showers with a rumble of thunder during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers continuing with a roar of thunder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Watch for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen