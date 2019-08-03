Isolated pop-up thundershower possible over the weekend

Most of us will stay dry, however.

Good day everyone. Watch out for a few isolated to scattered thundershowers Saturday. Temperatures today will be potentially warmer now that we have lots of sunshine coming into our region. It may be kind of muggy as you head throughout your weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above average.

An off chance for a sprinkle possible on Sunday and as we head back to work on Monday we will mainly see a mix of sun and clouds with a summertime’s chance of a thundershower. There will be a slightly better chance for a thunderstorm to come during the middle of the week.

We are tracking a cold front set to drop down into our region as we head into Wednesday. We may see a better chance of showers and storms, but temperatures should remain in the 80’s and 90’s. Stay tuned for the latest developments!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of an isolated to scattered thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10.

Saturday night: Clouds will be on the increase with a slight chance of an isolated shower overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with an off chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Plan for partly sunny skies with an off chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an off chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some going into the 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some going up into the 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an off chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend

Meteorologist Derek Bowen