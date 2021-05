If you liked Wednesday’s weather, then you’ll like the rest of the week along the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS OVERHEAD WHICH WILL RESULT IN CLEAR SKIES AND MILD TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, UNDER THE SAME WEATHER PATTERN AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, SHOULD BRING AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES TO TOP OUT IN THE MID-80S FOR MOST WITH UPPER 70S ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS. EXPECT OVERNIGHT LOWS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY NIGHT TO RANGE FROM THE MID-50S TO LOW 60S ACROSS THE REGION. HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE FURTHER WEST OF OUR REGION, ALLOWING MORE OF A NORTHERLY WIND AND MORE CLOUDS. OUTSIDE OF THAT, THE RIDGE LOOKS TO REMAIN STRONG ENOUGH TO PROHIBIT ANY SHOWERS TO MAKE IT INTO OUR AREA. TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND STILL LOOK TO HOLD IN THE 80S AND ABOVE NORMAL BY AT LEAST 10 DEGREES. BY MONDAY A DISTURBANCE WILL HELP TO BRING SHOWERS AND POTENTIAL THUNDERSTORMS BACK TO THE REGION GIVEN THE INCREASING HEAT AND HUMIDITY. ADDITIONAL SHOWER CHANCES EXTEND INTO TUESDAY WITH DECREASING CHANCES BY MID-WEEK. TEMPERATURES SHOULD REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THE PERIOD, THOUGH A SLIGHT COOLING TREND MAY ENSUE DUE TO MORE CLOUDS, SHOWERS, AND A FEW STORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: STARRY SKY. LOWS RANGE FROM 55-67 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

