I-270 showers and storms Sunday, but Saturday sees sunshine

Another beautiful day on this Saturday is on tap. Temperatures may get slightly warmer as we head into this afternoon in the region, but temperatures will generally remain around average as we head into the work week.

There will be a chance of showers and storms as we go into Sunday and Monday. It looks as if we are going to see a summertime chance of showers and thunderstorms as we head throughout the week, but there will be an isolated storm turn severe as we head into Sunday and Monday, so be weather aware especially during the afternoon.

The severe chance lessens as we head into Tuesday as a front moves through the region Monday. This front will also cool us off from the mid to upper 80’s back into the high 70’s and low to mid 80’s for the rest of the work week. However, a good chance of rain lasts until Wednesday with more torrential rainfall possible.

Generally, we will see about a quarter to two-quarters of an inch of rain over Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. In all, we may see a good inch over three days, but there is a suggestion for us to see an additional inch of rain Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day out of the work week.

As we head into the latter part of the week, things begin to shift down as we head towards next weekend. Lows, however, will remain into the 60’s, which may hint at the slightly humid conditions we may feel coming up this week. Dewpoints will be in the 60’s with a few mid to upper 60’s as we head into the first part of the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely with a chance of a thunderstorm before sundown. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Monday: Showers likely with a chance of storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations getting up into the 90’s.

Tuesday: Showers likely with a chance of storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday: Showers continue with highs into the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: A chance of showers with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen