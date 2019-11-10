I-270 sees a brief “heatwave”

Temperatures will be in the 60's Monday, but 30's Tuesday and Wednesday.

It was a bit warmer than expected on Sunday, and we anticipate being just as warm, if not warmer, on Monday as temperatures return once again to temperatures around average. Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with clouds building late.

A cold front will come into the region Monday night into Tuesday, giving us rain to start with a few snow flurries. Temperatures on Tuesday will begin in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s at midnight and fall throughout the day. Day time highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 30’s.

Colder temperatures are to come Tuesday night into Wednesday with temperatures in the 20’s. Highs Wednesday will be only into the middle 30’s! There will be a slow, gradual warm-up as we head into the latter half of the week, but temperatures will remain in the 40’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: There will be a mix of clouds with lows falling into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will calm overnight.

Monday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning rain to snow mix. Little to no impacts anticipated. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies and very chilly conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen