I-270 Saturday to see clouds

A cold front sweeps through Saturday with an isolated chance of rain. Most of us will mainly see the clouds from the front, not all of us will see rain. Clouds will clear overnight Saturday, and we should look for sunnier skies for Sunday with only a few extra clouds.

We start the week sunny with highs in the 70’s. Clouds will begin to build on Tuesday with a chance of rain to come on Wednesday. The thermometer does a flip flop on Thursday with 50’s and 60’s as highs! It will be even cooler Thursday night into Friday with sunnier skies to come.

As for Saturday night into Sunday morning, the mountains off to the west may see their first fall’s frost. It is nearing the time where we bring all of our outdoor plants inside as the autumn season kicks in.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Skies will become clear. Lows will dive down into the 30’s and 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A few clouds with a sprinkle of rain south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Watch for clouds to increase, but otherwise partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Bet on clouds to be cloudy with there only being a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: A cold wind, but partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Plan on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen