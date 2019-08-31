I-270 region’s Labor Day forecast looks mainly dry

There is only a slight chance of thundershower over the holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, there will be a mix of sun and clouds. There could be an isolated to scattered thundershower possible. Most of us will remain dry, but a few of us may see a heavy shower over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will go up into the mid to upper 80’s for Labor Day.

A cloud will continue to linger as we head back to work and school on Tuesday, but we will be tracking Hurricane Dorian down to the south.

Depending on the track of the system, we may see showers from Dorian as early as the latter part of the week into next weekend. The center of low pressure will have to meander through two high-pressure systems as it makes its way to the Florida coast.

A slight cold front will come for our region as we head into the middle part of the week will drag up the tropical system potentially into our neck of the woods.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Mostly clear skies will turn partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an off chance of a thundershower to the south and west. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Monday: Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with only a few locations within the 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated to scattered shower with a passing of a slight cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Clouds will begin to build as we track Dorian to the south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Dorian will begin to interfere with our weather if the I-95 track is tracking. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen