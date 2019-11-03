I-270 region to see sunshine Sunday

A few clouds may come in overnight into Monday.

Sunny, cold, and breezy is the forecast for Sunday. A cold front passed over us last night, and it will keep us in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s today. Another cold night is on tap, so be sure to wake up in plenty of time to potentially scrape the frost off your car or give it a head start in warming up.

A series of cold fronts will push through this week. These passings will keep our temperatures mainly into the 50’s this week. Thursday’s shot of cold air, however, will send high temperatures down into the 40’s for Friday and Saturday.

Beyond a few sprinkles, this week looks to be dry. These chilly and dry conditions begin to prepare for colder temperatures to come in the following months of the winter season. Be sure you get your chimney swept, cover outdoor faucets, and begin to get out your cold-weather wardrobe.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: A few extra clouds with a couple of sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a stray sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Watch for clouds to cover the sky partly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen