I-270 region to see plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday

A few winds with showers and storms last night knocked out a few trees in the local area, but overall we saw a good bit of rainfall. Our next chance for rain will be Friday, with a better chance of rain to come on Tuesday of next week. Between now and then, we look to see sunshine with temperatures mainly above the average for this time of year.

Wednesday, though, expect a few wind gusts across the region. The winds will not be as windy as the winds from last week, though, as the temperature gradient isn’t that great because we aren’t going to see a ton of that Arctic air come down this way. You might feel the difference, though, as compared to yesterday or even the day before.

Temperatures return to normal on Saturday with sunny skies, but then high pressure moves offshore and rises our temperatures into the 50’s and 60’s as we head into next week. Be sure to spring your clocks up one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning as we return to Daylight Savings Time. Get ready for longer days, especially coming home from work during the evenings.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear. Lows will be in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: A morning flurry, then mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Watching for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen