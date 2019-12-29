I-270 region to see cloudy skies and rain for Sunday

Cloudier skies this morning will lead to rain as we head into the day. Highs will only be in the 40’s and 50’s today, with lows being likewise. There may be a few breaks in the rain during the day, but more showers will be likely as we head into Monday.

We may see showers for our early morning commute on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s. Some areas may rise into the mid to upper 50’s and even 60’s during the afternoon before cooler temperatures are to come as we head into the New Year.

Sunnier skies will be in for Tuesday and Wednesday after clouds gradually exit Monday into Tuesday. Highs will begin to rise on Thursday, but not before temperatures in the morning in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Our next chance of rain will be on Friday, where highs will return into the 50’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with continued showers about the region. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with showers possible for the morning with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s during the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve: Clouds will slowly clear out of the region with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

New Year’s Day: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies are in along with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few breaks in the clouds with showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen