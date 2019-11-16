I-270 region to see a few more clouds to come

Sunny skies for Saturday, but clouds will build Sunday into Monday.

A few passing clouds this morning with winds kicking up to 25 mph by the afternoon, Saturday does look to be a very brisk day across the region with temperatures 10-20 degrees below the average for this time of year. We will see sunshine over the weekend, but a few clouds will roll into Sunday with variable cloud cover before turning cloudy Monday.

A sprinkle or two along the tidal waters are possible Monday and Tuesday; while most of us stay dry, we will see clouds from a low tracking up into New England to begin the workweek. Highs will slowly glide up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s before mid-week.

We will be in the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front may change up temperatures as we head into next Friday with a possible few flurries before switching to all rain, which will generally be light.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A few passing clouds with a cold wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night: Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 20’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower along the tidal waters. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate broken clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Partly clear skies with a drizzle of rain coming late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: A flurry or two in the morning, then a few showers late morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen