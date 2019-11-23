I-270 region sees rain overnight

Good evening! Clouds have steadily built throughout the day as a low-pressure system approaches the region. This system will bring rainfall beginning this evening after 5 pm. We will see about a quarter to a half-inch of rain tonight with some locations seeing three-quarters of an inch.

Temperatures will be cold enough in higher elevations to cause rain to transition to ice or snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 pm for the Blue Ridge Mountains, where freezing rain up to a tenth of an inch is possible. The highest elevations in Garrett County could see snow accumulation of 1-2 inches. In most areas, roads will not be cold enough for winter weather to stick, so it should have little impact on travel.

Precipitation will continue into Sunday morning but taper off early. Clouds will gradually clear out, leading into a generally clear but chilly day. Temperatures will stay cold throughout the area with highs in the mid-to-upper 40’s. Windy conditions will develop following this system, bringing winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph! Winds combined with cold air will be a little unpleasant if you are doing any outdoor activities.

Sunny skies will lead us to the beginning of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday, the sun will stay out, and temperatures will rise closer to the seasonal average for this time of year. Our next chance for rain will come on Wednesday with the passing of another low-pressure system, making for less than ideal travel conditions for the holidays. The upside is that the rain should clear out by Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Temperatures for the end of week holidays are looking to be chillier with highs in the 40’s, but be sure to check back for the updated forecast as we get closer to Turkey Day!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Rain is likely after 5 pm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low temperature in the upper 30’s. Higher elevations will see rain transition to ice or snow, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains until 11 pm, where there is a chance of freezing rain.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers early, then skies will gradually clear, leading to sunny conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s. Snow totals in the highest elevations in Garrett County will be 1-2 inches, but most everybody else will see only a light dusting, if anything. Winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday: Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 50’s.

Tuesday: Skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s.

Thanksgiving: Skies will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-to-upper 40’s.

Black Friday: Skies will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.

Saturday: Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!