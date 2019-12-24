I-270 region may see fog overnight

Good evening everyone! Old Rudy may need his red nose tonight as we do have the possibility for fog this evening and during the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20’s with a few areas staying in the 30’s. Christmas Day comes with sunshine with highs in the top 40’s and low 50’s!

Over the next several days, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 40’s and low to mid 50’s. Clouds will gradually increase as we head towards the week’s end. Lows overnight Thursday and Friday will be in the 30’s!

Rain will become likely as we head into Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. There may be a slight chance of a mix from rain to snow as we head into Monday with morning lows in the 30’s with highs only in the low to mid 40’s. A few possible flurries are possible for Tuesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Christmas Eve: Mostly clear skies with a slight chance for fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s.

Christmas Day: Expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Thursday: Looking for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: A few clouds may part with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Look for partly cloudy skies with a slight mix. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

New Year’s Eve: Broken clouds with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen