I-270 region clearing out for Sunday

A few clouds may linger back into the region overnight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect this morning for areas along the Mason-Dixon Line along with the highlands of West Virginia and the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. Wind gusts this a.m. will be anywhere from 45-55 mph. Winds will aid in the clearing of clouds this morning. We hope to see sunnier skies late morning and into the afternoon.

A few clouds will linger back into the region overnight into Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies as we head back to work Monday, but we should still be able to see plenty of sunshine. Tuesday, however, a little wave of clouds will move back in. We may see another break in the clouds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures cool down back to the average for this time of year on Friday and Saturday. We may even see a chance of wintry weather. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Clearing skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Sunday night: A few clouds lingering back into the area with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the north and west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Broken clouds with highs in the 40’s.

Friday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Watching for mostly cloudy skies with snow possible during the morning, then rain during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen