I-270 Forecast Saturday 30 June 2018

Good morning everyone! We are beginning the dog days of summer across the four-state region. Heat index values will rise into the 100's as we lead into the weekend and early part of next week with dewpoint values going up into those nasty seventies.

An air quality alert for most areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains into the D.C.-Baltimore Metroplex. A CODE ORANGE is in effect. Expect unhealthy air quality, due to air pollution and heat, for sensitive groups. These include children, people with asthma, heart, and lung disease patients, and the elderly. Avoid outdoor activity as little as possible. Drink plenty of water and stay in a cooled space to limit effects.

The heat indices will not help things as we go into next week. With increased air pollution, outdoor activities could become dangerous or life-threatening. Air pollution can accelerate heat exhaustion and cause breathing problems.

With the atmosphere increases with water vapor plus ground layer ozone, it will be very uncomfortable to be outside as we go into the weekend and especially as we go into next week, with more massive concentrations of air pollutants. I expect more and more general poor air qualities as we go into early next week due to the heat, humidity, and the heavy use of motor vehicles and industrialization facilities.

Your best bet is to either be by the pool with sunscreen and water with a serene place of shade, doing little to no work as conditions may become difficult or dangerous to some people. As for me, I plan to be in the air conditioning as much as possible with fans a blowing with a glass of ice water with a hint of lemon.

If you have to do outdoor activities, I would limit it to the early morning hours and near or after sunset. The afternoon during high peak sun and temperature hours will be very unpleasant and potentially harmful to sensitive groups. Another time of caution is during the morning and evening commute due to excess air pollution from massive amounts of traffic as we head back to work on Monday.

Stay hydrated and chill over the next several days. There are a few slight chances of an isolated pop-up shower or to mid to late week, but most of us will be hot and dry due to the massive ridge of high pressure that will park over us for the next week or so.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's. Heat index values will be 95-100. Winds will be out of the south-west at five mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the low to mid 70's. Winds will be out of the south at five mph.

Sunday: Hot and humid conditions, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's with heat indices between 97-102.

Monday: Hot and steamy. Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's with heat values 100-105.

Tuesday: Warm and miserable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's with heat index values 100-105.

Wednesday: A slight break in the fever. Mostly sunny with a slim chance of an afternoon pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80's and lower 90's. Heat indices will

drop into the mid to top 90's to around 100 degrees.

Thursday: Mainly high and dry with a slim chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slightly higher chance of precipitation, but it will be rather light if any. Highs will be in the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Stay cool out there!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen​​​