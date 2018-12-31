I-270 Forecast for Monday 31 December 2018

Good evening everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend. We saw sunshine on this Sunday, but now clouds have returned to the region. These clouds may affect our temperatures overnight, keeping them slightly warmer than most, similar to last night.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday into Monday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's. Rain comes Monday.

Monday will bring clouds and rain. A few showers may arrive as early as mid to late morning. Showers will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Showers may be on and off at times, but in all, we should see around a quarter to a half of an inch of rainfall.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday. Showers will come mid to late morning, with all of us seeing scattered showers for the afternoon and evening across the area. Highs will be in the upper 40's and lower 50's.

Tuesday looks to be cloudy after the system passes. Temperatures may drop through the day to a low of 35 going into Wednesday morning. Clouds will linger for a few more days while a semi-dry cold front moves into the region Thursday.

We may see a bit of rain Thursday and maybe even a flurry. We are monitoring this next system carefully as it has very inconsistent leanings that go from one extreme to another. Some models say snow, the others say a mix, while some day rain. Currently, I am going with a flurry or sprinkle until we get a clearer picture of the situation at hand.

All-in-all the system will leave us with clouds on Friday but will clear us out for next weekend with temperatures continuing to be above average for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain mid to late morning, with a greater chance for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

New Year’s Day: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a flurry or a sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen