I-270 could see a few scattered storms turn severe this afternoon and early eve

We shall see another chance of showers and storms on this Wednesday. We may see a few more areas to see rain than yesterday. Warm dew points with air temperatures closer to the dew point temperature could spark a few more thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather is possible per the Storm Prediction Center. This scenario means that a few isolated to scattered storms may be severe.

The highest chance of severe weather will be along a line from Northern Virginia around the D.C. metro area into Montgomery County, Md. and to the north and east towards Baltimore and beyond. This area may see a bit more sunshine, but also has still enough heat and humidity to spark up a few more than what we do here in the valley. Be sure to stay with WDVM 25 this afternoon as we track these showers and storms.

As we go with the setting of the sun on this Wednesday, the storms shall taper off. We will have another chance of showers Thursday, but we may get to see a bit more sun. Showers and thunderstorms on Thursday will be a bit more isolated. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will come again on Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. A few storms may be keen to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: Continued cloud cover along with a few showers, will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Plan to see partly sunny skies with a chance for thundershowers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few locations could get into the upper 80’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Watch for partly cloudy skies along with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few locations could reach into the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Broken skies with a slight chance of a shower early. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Clouds will increase with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen