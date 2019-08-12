I-270 corridor to see partly sunny skies Monday with storms on Tuesday

A few extra clouds will join us on this Monday with warm and humid conditions. Highs Monday will be in the 90’s across the area as we prepare for a storm system to move into the region Tuesday and Wednesday with a secondary front to come Thursday. The middle part of the workweek looks stormy.

Tuesday is becoming increasingly more concerning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for our area. Scattered severe storms will become more likely on Tuesday than we have seen in the area for a while. Be sure to stay tuned to WDVM 25 for the latest weather conditions.

Our saving grace on Tuesday may be the southwesterly winds, but some storms will be severe. If southeasterly were present on Tuesday, a higher risk would have followed, and we would be on the lookout for more widespread sharp thunderstorms. Tuesday’s storms will still be a bit more intense than we typically do not see very often. Stay alert and have a plan in case of severe weather.

The winds settle for Wednesday. Thundershowers will be possible, but conditions will be a bit more forgiving than Tuesday’s severe risk potential. Thursday will bring a second wave of a shower or two. Rainfall will become less likely.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered severe storms possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with conditions relaxing compared to Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s.

Thursday: A possible short wave behind the front to bring a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few locations in the upper 80’s.

Saturday: Wait for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Watch for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen