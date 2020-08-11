I-270 corridor soon to be soggy in the coming days, but not just yet

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty PM showers and storms, more dry time expected than not. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 92 (88-95)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with any rainfall ending, some patchy fog expected by morning. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, Low: 72 (67-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 89 (86-93), Low: 71 (68-74)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sunshine was plentiful as the day went on yesterday, certainly making for a hot and hazy one. Outside of a spot storm over the mountains to the west and the shoreline well to the east, we all stayed dry, which allowed highs to reach into the 90’s. Conditions have stayed quiet overnight, but as we get the day started the high pressure over the area is losing its grip. Shower and storm activity to our south and west will continue to wear away at the high, eventually allowing a front to push in from the Great Lakes. Despite that front’s arrival, today will mostly be a dry one, which means we’ll get back to the lower 90’s. Spotty showers and storms aren’t out of the question though, and everyone has a shot at seeing them, but models have keyed on Northern Virginia and southern PA being the most likely soggy spots.

That same frontal boundary finishes its approach tomorrow, and then settles overhead as a stalled boundary the rest of the week. Pieces of energy and weak lows will track along this front, providing us with daily chances of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Unless something drastic occurs in the weather pattern, this looks to be what we can expect through the duration of the forecast period, starting from Wednesday onward.

Generally, showers and storms will be likely everywhere in the viewing area, though they will be more numerous the more south you go, so Northern Virginia and southern Maryland should be the soggiest weather. Heavy rainfall will be a slight concern, as these storms aren’t likely to move much and could meander over the same areas for a period of time. Temperatures will be seasonal in the 80’s from Wednesday onward, with overnight lows still hovering near 70 degrees. Potentially by Monday we get a push from high pressure dropping out of Canada that should end our non-stop stormy pattern.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson