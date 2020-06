Humidity and temps on the rise for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AS A HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM EASES OFFSHORE TONIGHT, THERE WILL BE ONSHORE WIND DIRECTION WILL HELP TO INDUCE SOME LOW CLOUDS AND/OR PATCHY FOG; OTHERWISE, THE NIGHT WILL BE DRY AND QUIET. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE WITHIN A FEW DEGREES OF 60 DEGREES. TUESDAY, IS FORECAST TO BE ANOTHER DRY DAY, YET WITH A SOUTHWEST WIND, A HOTTER AND MORE HUMID FEELING DAY. ONCE AGAIN, TEMPERATURES WILL MAKE A SERIOUS RUN AT 90 DEGREES. WITH A WARM AFTERNOON, OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL ALSO BE MILDER AND IN THE UPPER 60S-LOWER 70S.

BY WEDNESDAY, THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BE IN PLACE, AS HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE INTO THE LOWER 90S AND WITH DEW POINT TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 70S, THE HEAT INDEX WILL BE IN THE UPPER 90S. IN ADDITION TO THE HEAT, A COLD FRONT WILL BRING RAIN BACK TO THE AREA AND THERE MAY EVEN BE A FEW THUNDERSTORMS IN THE MIX BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE COLD FRONT LOOKS TO MOVE ACROSS OUR AREA EARLY THURSDAY, WITH RAIN CHANCES CONTINUING UNTIL THE FRONT MOVES OUT TO SEA. SO THURSDAY MORNING LOOKS A LITTLE WET, BEFORE A DRYER AFTERNOON AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES MOVE IN THE WAKE OF THE FRONT. FRIDAY, LOOKS TO BE NICE AND DRY, WITH AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID-80S AND THE NICE WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE START OF THE WEEKEND. SHOWERS DO MAKE A RETURN ON SUNDAY AND THE THERMOMETER RETURNS CLOSER TO THE SEASONAL AVERAGES.

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. LOWS 55-67.

TUESDAY: CLOUDS AND HEAT INCREASE, BUT IT REMAINS A DRY DAY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH NIGHTTIME SHOWERS AND STORMS. WARM AND HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES WITH “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS IN THE MID-UPPER 90S.

THURSDAY: EARLY SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: DRY, BUT INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER BY EVENING. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!