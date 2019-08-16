Hot and humid for the weekend

There may be an Isolated pop-up thundershower Friday afternoon or evening.

After a foggy start to your Friday, clouds will try to break as we head through the day. A thundershower is possible in the afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Highs will be rising as we head into Friday and Saturday with temperatures going into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for Friday and the weekend. Beyond an isolated shower over the weekend, we will be on the dry side with high temperatures in the 90’s.

A ridge of high pressure will be over the region this weekend will give way as we head into the middle part of the workweek giving us showers and storms about the area. Temperatures will hopefully cool back to average for this time of year as we head into the latter half of the week.

Hopefully, the weather pattern will stay near average as we head towards the week’s end, but we may endure another heatwave as we head into the latter part of the month. We are still a good ways away from seeing cooler temperatures of the autumn season.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some going up into the 90’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10.

Friday night: We are looking at partly cloudy skies with low temperatures into the mid to upper 60’s and little 70’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly sunny skies and mainly dry with only a sprinkle or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies with an isolated pop-up. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Thursday: Less cloudy with partly sunny skies with a leftover shower or storm Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen