Hot and humid, but heat index values stay in check

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Winds: Light N, High: 93 (90-96)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 69 (67-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with spotty mountain storms possible. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Low: 71 (68-74)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty shower and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

It certainly felt like late August again with the sunshine back out again most of the day yesterday, as high temperatures topped out in the lower 90’s for most. There were a few storms that clipped the northern part of the area last evening, and that burst of rain has led to patchy fog this morning. Once this clears, we’re due for a mostly sunny and completely dry day with plenty of heat and humidity. Highs will likely be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, pushing 95 degrees. Another mild and muggy night is in store beyond that, as temperatures once again only fall to near 70 degrees.

High pressure remains the main influence on our conditions the next few days, though it will be slowly breaking down. Wednesday looks to be another day in the mid-90’s, with a few more clouds but still fairly dry. There is likely to be some storm development over the mountains in the afternoon, given a weak disturbance passing to the west and high pressure more to the east. Thursday will be the most humid day of the week, which will push heat index values toward 100 degrees for most. Spotty showers and storms will be more likely in the afternoon across the board with drier air continuing to get chipped away.

Multiple weak fronts will then play a role in the forecast from Friday onward. The first of these will be a cold front that should weaken rapidly and stall overhead Friday into Saturday. This will spark up isolated showers and storms and keep temperatures in the 90’s for the time being. This same front will then rebound north as a warm front Sunday, adding additional showers and storms to the forecast. By next Monday, this warm front will be followed by a stronger cold front and yet again create more storms. There won’t be much change, but we should at least drop back down into the 80’s with all the clouds and rain. Any locations that see repeated rainfall could be at risk of some flooding, but overall these storms shouldn’t cause us many problems.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson