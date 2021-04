Hit and miss showers and storms through the weekend, but it’s not a washout

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, RAIN SHOWERS WILL LOOK TO APPROACH THE AREA FROM THE WEST WITH THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION LIKELY NEAR AREAS ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR AND OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL CONTINUE TO BE MILD IN THE LOWER 50S. THE MAIN BATCH OF RAIN LOOKS TO BE OUT OF THE AREA BY MID-MORNING FRIDAY, BUT THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF CLOUDS AROUND DURING THE AFTERNOON. THE CONTINUE-ON-SHORE WIND DIRECTION WILL HELP KEEP TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S FRIDAY WITH SATURDAY MORNING LOWS IN THE 50S.

OVER THE WEEKEND A WARM FRONT/COLD FRONT COMBINATION WILL BRING INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS, ALONG WITH PERIODS OF MODERATE RAIN AND EVEN A PASSING THUNDERSTORM. THE GREATEST THREAT FOR ANY STRONG THUNDERSTORMS SHOULD BE LIMITED TO SUNDAY AS THE COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH OUR REGION. IF ANY SEVERE THREAT DOES EXIST, IT WILL BE FOR SOME ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS HERE AND THERE AND EVEN SEE SOME HAIL. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND WILL BE IN THE 70S. SUNDAY NIGHT, BEHIND THE COLD FRONT FORECASTED LOWS, WILL BOTTOM INTO THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 47-52 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS, HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PASSING AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!