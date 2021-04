High winds expected to end the week

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS AND PERHAPS A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE AS A COLD FRONT HEADS IN OUR DIRECTION. THE WIND WILL SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST AND BECOME GUSTY OVERNIGHT AS THE FRONT PASSES, CAUSING TEMPERATURES TO DROP SHARPLY. FRIDAY, A SECONDARY COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THIS WILL HELP TO STRENGTHEN THE WINDS ACROSS THE AREA, AS SUSTAINED WINDS LOOK TO RANGE FROM 20-30 MPH AND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH! THE WIND WILL LESSEN OVERNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING AND THAT WILL HELP TO BRING ABOUT SOME CHILLY TEMPERATURES. AS A MATTER OF FACT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH FOR GARRETT COUNTY MARYLAND, AND INLAND GRANT COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA AS TEMPS DIP BELOW 32 DEGREES.

A high wind watch is in effect for much of the area as sustained wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph and gusts up to potentially 50 mph! – Scott Sumner

Colder air makes a brief return on Friday into Saturday, where Garrett County, Md, and inland Grant County, West Virginia could see the thermometer dip down around 32 degrees! – Scott Sumner

OVER THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL HELP TO PROVIDE SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND WARMING TEMPERATURES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. MONDAY, A STORM SYSTEM ORIGINATING FROM SOUTH TEXAS WILL SLOWLY MAKE ITS WAY IN OUR DIRECTION, SO UNSETTLED WEATHER IS BACK IN THE PICTURE ALONG WITH ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES. BY WEDNESDAY, ANOTHER COLD FRONT SHOULD BEGIN TO MOVE THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING SOME COOLER AIR IN ITS WAKE.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 63-71 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE UPPER 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!