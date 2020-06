High humidity and more storms possible again Friday afternoon

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 P.M.***

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS WILL WANE AS THE NIGHT UNFOLDS, BUT IN THE EARLY EVENING, SOME SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PARTS OF THE AREA. MILD AND MUGGY WILL ONCE AGAIN BE THE FEEL OVERNIGHT WITH LOW TEMPS FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S TO LOWER AND MID-70S.

FRIDAY, ONCE AGAIN, THERE IS A CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS AS OUR AIR MASS WILL BE SIMILAR,

THUS ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS ARE IN THE FORECAST, PERHAPS WITH A LITTLE LESS SEVERE RISK BUT A LITTLE MORE FLOOD RISK. HIGHS AGAIN ARE FORECAST TO BE AROUND 90 DEGREES. FRIDAY NIGHT THE STORMS WILL DISSIPATE AS LOW TEMPERATURES STAY IN THE 60S TO NEAR 70 DEGREES. SATURDAY, LOOKS TO BE THE LAST DAY OF POTENTIALLY ANY STRONG STORMS, AS THE FRONT SWEEPS THE STORMS OFF OUR COAST BY EARLY SATURDAY EVENING. HIGHS WILL AGAIN BE NEAR 90 DEGREES, BUT WITH COOL CANADIAN AIR MOVING IN BEHIND THE FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT, LOWS WILL BE MUCH DEEPER INTO THE 60S, WITH 50S IN THE COOLER SPOTS. SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK, WE’LL BE THE BENEFACTORS OF SOME DELIGHTFUL WEATHER, AS HIGH PRESSURE BRINGS OUR AREA PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LOWER HUMIDITY AND OVERALL, COMFORTABLE TEMPS.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED STORMS EARLY EVENING, BEFORE BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 65-75.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS FROM THE MID-80S TO AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS, THEN LATE CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!