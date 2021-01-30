Heavy snow likely before frozen precipitation

A winter storm continues to threaten our region with snow, and a slight mixing of ice—late overnight Saturday, snowfall move into the region. Snow will be likely Sunday. Travel will become dangerous late Saturday through late Sunday. Winter Storm Watches may turn into warnings later Saturday when the forecast becomes more likely to pinpoint.

In addition to snow, ice could impact your drive late Sunday into Monday morning. A mixing of snow and ice could likely make travel additionally hazardous, along with snowmelt refreezing. Highs will hardly make it above freezing until Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunnier skies will come into the area midweek. Highs will return to normal after the bitterly cold air this weekend and early next week. Clouds will enter back late in the week with rain possible rain Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day:

Saturday: Clear to start, then clouds developing into afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow. Lows will be in the 20s. Winds will turn from the northwest to the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25. Snowfall accumulations 4-8 inches, with some icing is possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of snow and ice early. Roads may be slippery. Highs will be in the 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen