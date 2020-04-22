Heavy rains Thursday night into Friday

Sunny and breezy for Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to be below the average for this time of year. A few clouds may join us this evening. After a brisk breeze on Wednesday, winds calm overnight into Thursday.

Thursday comes with rain throughout the day, but more torrential rains come Thursday night and early Friday. We hope to see most of the shower activity come to an end before noon Friday with a mix of clouds for the rest of the day.

Saturday will come with partly cloudy skies, but clouds may become overcast later with a chance of rain into Sunday. Rain Saturday and Sunday will be less than Thursday into Friday while we see a good inch of rain on Thursday and Friday. We see only a few quarters over the weekend if we are lucky.

Temperatures this week into the next will remain in the 50’s and lower 60’s, keeping our temperatures below average as we head into the first part of next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday night: Watch for a few extra clouds with light and variable winds. Lows will be in the 40’s overnight.

Thursday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a morning shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower late. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen