Heavy rain recorded in Frederick County Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! A COLD FRONT IS DROPPING THROUGH THE AREA, INSTIGATING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND SOME STORMS THIS AFTERNOON. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS A MAJORITY OF THE AREA UNDER A FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 11 P.M., DUE TO ALREADY SOAKED GROUNDS AND SLOW MOVING STORMS. TONIGHT, ALL STORMS SHOULD GRADUALLY WIND DOWN, BUT AN UPTICK IN STORM COVERAGE IS EXPECTED AGAIN OVERNIGHT AS A DISTURBANCE PASSES TO OUR NORTHWEST. SOME OF THE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COULD CARRY INTO EARLY TOMORROW MORNING, SO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA READY TO GO IF YOU DRIVE TO WORK. AFTER THE MORNING RAIN HEADS SOUTH AND OUT OF THE AREA, WE’LL GET A BRIEF BREAK BEFORE MORE AFTERNOON RAINS ARRIVE. THE FOCUS FOR HEAVIER RAINS THURSDAY AFTERNOON, LOOK TO BE CONFINED TO CENTRAL VIRGINIA TO SOUTHERN MARYLAND. WITH THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT STALLED IN OUR VICINITY, THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES TO SEE A CONTINUATION OF WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS FRIDAY TO END THE WEEK. WITH PLENTY OF SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS THE THERMOMETER WILL START TO DROP A BIT UNDER THE INCREASED CLOUD COVER, WITH 80S FOR DAYTIME HIGHS BOTH DAYS.

In 30 minutes 1.75″ of rain fell in Ballenger Creek “Farmbrook” area of Frederick Co. From 6:30p-7:05p. Thanks to Martin Lowe for reporting this information



HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE WAY THE OVERALL WEATHER PATTERN POSITIONS ITSELF, MORE RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO TARGET THE AREA AT LEAST THROUGH SATURDAY AND LIKELY INTO SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS WELL. THE PRECIPITATION PERCENTAGES LOOK TO LOWER, HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, BUT STILL THE CHANCES FOR STORMS WILL BE AROUND. AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES GO DURING THIS TIMEFRAME, WE ARE FORECASTING BELOW AVERAGE READINGS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S. REGARDING SEVERE WEATHER, LATER THIS WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, THE BIGGEST CONCERN WILL BE HEAVY RAIN, CREATING FLOODING.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. LOWS FROM 69-80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

WEEKEND: MANY DRY HOURS, WITH NORTHERN VIRGINIA SEEING MOST OF THE THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

TUESDAY: ISOLATED STORMS MAINLY SOUTHEASTERN MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS, PRIMARILY IN MARYLAND. HIGH IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!