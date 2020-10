Heavy rain is in the forecast for the end of the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL DROP INTO THE REGION TONIGHT, BUT MOISTURE IS LIMITED, SO THE FRONT SHOULD COME THROUGH DRY. SOME LOW CLOUDS AND FOG ARE POSSIBLE ONCE AGAIN OVERNIGHT, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE LOCALLY DENSE. THE BEST CHANCE FOR MORE FOG WILL BE ACROSS PARTS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND. THE FRONT IS FORECAST TO STALL OVER THE AREA TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY WHILE OUR AREA WAITS FOR THE REMNANTS OF ZETA TO ARRIVE. ONCE AGAIN, ZETA LOOKS TO BE A HURRICANE MAKING A DIRECT IMPACT ALONG THE GULF COAST WITH PLENTY OF TROPICAL MOISTURE! TONS OF RAIN FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO WILL BEGIN MOVING UP THE STALLED FRONT INCREASING OUR RAIN CHANCES WEDNESDAY NIGHT HEADING INTO THURSDAY.

THURSDAY INTO THE FIRST HALF OF FRIDAY HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A WASHOUT, AS ZETA’S WIDESPREAD RAIN MOVES UP THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS AND BRINGS A CHANCE FOR FLOODING TO THE AREA. IN ADDITION TO ZETA, A STORM SYSTEM IN THE CENTRAL U.S. WILL ALSO TRACK INTO OUR BACKYARD. AS A RESULT, WE’LL NEED TO WATCH OUR SMALL RIVERS, CREEKS, AND STREAMS TO SEE IF THEY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS LATE IN THE WEEK. THE CURRENT THINKING IS FOR ANY FLOODING TO BE IN AREAS ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND URBAN AREAS. FRIDAY EVENING THE TWO SEPARATE STORM SYSTEMS WILL MOVE OUT TO SEA, LEADING TO A COOLER AND DRIER WEATHER BUILDING BACK TO THE AREA THIS HALLOWEEN WEEKEND. EVEN WITH A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE, DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE UNSEASONABLY COOL IN THE 50S, WHILE THE EVENINGS THE THERMOMETER IS FORECAST TO BE IN THE 30S.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 46-59 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

THURSDAY: HEAVY RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: EARLY RAIN THEN GRADUAL CLEARING AND COLDER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND STILL CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!