Heaviest rains overnight, then soaring temperatures

Most of Saturday should be dry, but clouds will begin to move in after a sunny morning. Clouds will build along with a chance of an afternoon shower. Rain becomes more likely Saturday evening and into the overnight hours into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Most of us will see between a quarter and a half-inch. Some areas with heavier bands of rain could drop close to an inch of rain in localized areas. Showers should exit out of the region by daybreak with gradual clearing beginning Sunday afternoon. We may even be able to see more sunshine before the sunsets on the first day of the new week.

The first day of the workweek will break out into some sunshine, with temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s. Further, along with the week, a miniature heatwave could impact our area Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will set up and cause temperatures to feel a bit more like summer than spring. A chance of rain comes late Thursday and into Friday to help cool us back down closer to average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers becoming likely. A chance of rain this afternoon with heavier showers coming this evening and overnight. Highs will be in the 60s.

Sunday: Clouds lingering with highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Clouds build with temperatures in the 80s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain with highs cooling down into the 60s and 70s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen