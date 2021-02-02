Heavier snow heads out, winds pick up Wednesday

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers continuing on and off, turning blustery at times as well. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph, High: 32 (28-34)

Tuesday night: Cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers continuing. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Low: 26 (20-29)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with blustery conditions. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 34 (30-39), Low: 22 (18-26)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Cloudy with mixed precipitation, mostly falling as rain. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers, though we’ll mainly see snow. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the upper single digits to the lower teens.

Forecast Discussion

The snow machine certainly didn’t stop and actually ramped up yesterday; as the impressive coastal storm continues to churn away just off of the New Jersey coastline. Heavy snow bands pushed across portions of southern PA and northern MD and dumped several additional inches of accumulation into the overnight. As we all begin to dig out again from this second round of snow, we’re still seeing some bands of snow off to the east closer to I-95, but slightly better conditions to the west. On and off snow showers will continue to linger across the area today and into the night as well, but all in all these shouldn’t lead to much more than an additional inch or two. Conditions are going to be turning blustery, especially as the coastal storm begins to pull away.

Blustery conditions will persist tomorrow as we’ll be wedged between the departing storm and high pressure moving in from the west. At the very least, we’ll be breaking up the cloud deck some and see temperatures a few degrees warmer. As the high quickly transitions east, return flow will kick in from the south and shoot us right up into the 40’s for Thursday afternoon. With such a progressive pattern in place, the next storm will already be arriving on Friday. This one will take more of a northwest track though, likely heading across the Great Lakes. That puts our area on the warmer side of the storm, which should give us mostly rain but snow showers could still fall at times over the mountains.

Don’t get too used to the warmth though, as we’ll be sharply changing things through the weekend. Much like a few days ago, this coming Saturday is looking pretty nice overall. Temperatures will begin to fall heading into Sunday though, and it looks like another storm will head this way and likely follow nearly the same path as our current storm. It’s too early to tell right now if we’ll see a large amount of winter weather, but at the very least mixed precipitation, mostly favoring snow, is expected. Strong, blocking high pressure centers will be setting up over the Pacific Northwest and Greenland into early next week. What this means for us is that a funnel of sorts will set up and throw lots of arctic air our way into next Monday. It’s looking likely that highs won’t escape the 20’s and lows could get down into the single digits.

Stay warm out there and enjoy the fresh snow!

Meteorologist Damon Matson