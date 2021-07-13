Heat and humidity sticking around this week, along with some thunderstorms

just like last night, overnight temperatures will most likely stay in the 70s. Not a whole lot changes on Wednesday, as we continue with high levels of heat and humidity, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures look to range into the low/mid-90s and consequently, the heat indices approach will look to range from 100 to 105 degrees, while overnight lows should continue to be muggy. Late in the week and into the weekend two separate cold fronts will head toward the area and as a result, better coverage of storms is in the forecast. The first front is expected to be weaker than the second one and arrives Friday. Over the weekend, a second cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic region from the west. Some storms could bring about a risk of flooding, along with the possibility of wind gusts above 58 mph. The weekend front will slowly move south and dissipate while near the area, allowing for a continuation of storms heading into early next week. Temperatures will gradually lower into the 80s, but the humidity looks to be sticking around. Since we are still a ways away, from the weekend, the forecast could change, especially if the cold front pushes far enough away from the region. Stay tuned for updates from WDVM.

Tonight: Early storms, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 70-80.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with isolated to scattered t-showers. Highs around 90 degrees..

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated t-storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Weekend: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!