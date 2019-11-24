Heading into Monday with sunnier skies

Highs will be warm in the 50's.

Beautiful, sunny Monday and Tuesday as highs warm up into the 50’s and 60’s! Clouds will move in for Wednesday with a chance of rain.

Highs go from the 60’s midweek down into the 40’s for thanksgiving with the potential for chillier temperatures to come as we head into the first half of the weekend.

We are tracking next weekend very carefully. Current modeling suggests rain transitioning to freezing drizzle Saturday night into Sunday. Warm air rushes in on Sunday, preventing any more icing to the region. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thanksgiving Day: Clouds will break with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Be on the lookout for mostly cloudy skies with rain switching to freezing drizzle late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday: mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen