Heading back into the 90’s before the weekend begins

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Winds: Light WNW, High: 86 (82-89)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light SW, Low: 65 (62-69)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 90 (86-93), Low: 68 (66-71)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We squeezed out yet another very comfortable summer day on Wednesday, this time with a little more sunshine around. Today should still be fairly nice, but we are going to notice the warmer difference this afternoon. The coastal low is still lingering just east of us, but high pressure is directly overhead and starting to turn winds slowly out of the south. Expect variable clouds and sun, with temperatures into the middle and upper 80’s. As far as rainfall goes, we’re once again getting short-changed, with just a few stray showers here and there on an otherwise very dry day. Skies will clear and tonight looks to be fairly comfortable again.

Heat and humidity build even more into Friday, as we’ll be back into the 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. High pressure will then get stronger and lock into place just off the Atlantic Coastline for the rest of the weekend into next week. This will continue to funnel more and more heat and humidity our way while keeping us extremely dry. The one exception will be a weak disturbance that will cross through Saturday. The exact coverage and placement of showers and storms will be tough to pin down, but confidence is increasing for at least isolated rainfall across the area. Any we receive is much-needed to say the least.

Drier air looks to win out both Sunday and Monday as temperatures climb well into the middle 90’s for typical dog days of summer-like conditions. As we get further into next week the continuous influx of instability and moisture should finally win out over the dry air and produce isolated showers and storms next Tuesday and Wednesday. As with any typical summertime storm activity, there’s no guarantee any one area will finally get some rain, but at least the possibility will be there through the middle of next week as we continue on a sweltering trend.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson