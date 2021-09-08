Gusty winds are a threat as storms pass through late today

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with scattered late PM showers and storms. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 88 (85-90)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with storms early then showers continuing through the night and patchy fog by sunrise. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 64 (59-67)

Thursday: Clearing skies with spotty showers possible, mainly in the morning. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 79 (75-82), Low: 56 (51-59)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our forecast is a pretty simple one from Thursday onward, but today will be a little more interesting. After another quiet, warm, and fairly sunny Tuesday, a few more clouds arrived overnight and we’re starting with mild temperatures this morning. A cold front is approaching from the west as an occluding low moves across Canada. This front will run into plenty of warmth and moisture as southerly winds really get going across the area today. On top of that, a shortwave piece of energy will also be crossing through, amplifying any storms that can develop. Most of the day will be quiet, but storms should fire up around 4-6 PM and continue into the night. A few strong storms with damaging wind gusts are possible, and the possibility of a spin-up tornado east of I-95 can’t be completely ruled out either, but that chance is very low.

Storms will continue into the night, but with the loss of daytime heating they should gradually just fade to showers. Models have started to show a much slower progression with the departure of the cold front, so it’s likely we’ll still have lingering clouds and a few showers tomorrow morning, especially to the east. As we head through the rest of Thursday, skies will clear out and much cooler and comfortable conditions are in store. Friday will be the main day for this, as highs will be in the 70’s with very cool overnight lows in the 40’s across the mountains and 50’s elsewhere.

Lots of sunshine and beautiful weather continues to be on tap all weekend with Canadian high pressure nearby. Winds will stay fairly calm, but eventually what little wind there is will turn from northwesterly to southerly. We’ll see temperatures rise back into the 80’s as a result, and it looks like we’ll stay a bit on the warmer side well into next week as well. High pressure continues to hold steady off the Atlantic Coast, with no major storm systems on the horizon to bring rainfall. A few more clouds can be expected with the warmth Monday and Tuesday.

Have a fantastic Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson