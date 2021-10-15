Gusty showers and a sudden temperature drop on the way

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with a stray mountain shower or two possible late. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 83 (79-86)

Friday night: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 64 (61-67)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with gusty showers and a few storms possible. Winds: W 15-25 mph, High: 76 (72-79), Low: 47 (43-50)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Very foggy conditions gave way to quite the warm and beautiful day on Thursday, and today we’ll see more of the same with some minor adjustments. There is still some patchy fog out there, especially across the mountains, but overall, it’s clearer thanks to slightly drier air moving in. Whatever fog there is will dissipate around sunrise, and with southerly flow and a good deal of sunshine it’s going to get even warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80’s, which will be enough to push record highs, but we should fall just short. As the next storm system moves toward the area, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out over the mountains late today and into tonight, but overall, we stay quiet and warm into Saturday.

Things get a little more interesting tomorrow with the strong cold front of this storm system arriving. The environment will be primed for a few broken lines of gusty rain showers to pass through, possibly mixed in with a few thunderstorms. We’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for some wind damage along the front, as it could certainly pack a punch as it moves through. It looks like the rain and front will arrive across our western counties in the late morning, mainly impacting the heart of the area through the afternoon, and then heading out to the east by the evening. Once gone, we’ll see a sudden change back to more typical October conditions, with gusty and chilly weather expected Saturday night.

This post-frontal chill will continue into Sunday, as high temperatures will only recover into the lower 60’s, which is actually a lot more typical than you’d expect for this time of year. It will also be a bit breezy all day long as well, which could make the cooler air more noticeable. Once everything calms down, it’s going to be a sun-filled, very seasonal, and quiet start to next week. We’ll see temperatures steadily rise as the massive area of high pressure we’ll be under the influence of starts sliding to the east. Some rain may return by next Friday, but up until then it will stay dry.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson