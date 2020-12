Gradual clearing, and breezy overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md.(WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONTINUES THE WINTER STORM WARNING FOR GARRETT COUNTY MARYLAND AND GRANT COUNTY, WV ALONG WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR INTERIOR MINERAL COUNTY, WV AND ALLEGANY, MARYLAND. A FEW INCHES OF SNOW HAS ALREADY FALLEN, WITH MORE OVERNIGHT. WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE, AREAS IN THE WINTER STORM WARNING COULD GET UPWARDS OF 8 INCHES OF SNOW, WHILE SNOW AMOUNTS OF 2-5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AREA. EVEN WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS AROUND THROUGHOUT THE EARLY EVENING, OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S IN MOST SPOTS, WITH MID 30S POSSIBLE IN DOWNTOWN DC. WITH WINDS REMAINING ELEVATED THROUGH THE NIGHT, WIND CHILLS WILL DROP INTO THE TEENS AND 20S.

MORE SUNSHINE IS IN THE FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, WITH GRADUAL MODERATING TEMPERATURES, AS HIGH PRESSURE SLOWLY STARTS TO APPROACH FROM THE WEST. IT STILL APPEARS THAT IT WILL BE BREEZY/WINDY AT TIMES ON WEDNESDAY, AS DAYLIGHT TEMPS STRUGGLE TO GET TO 50 DEGREES! LIGHTER WINDS ON THURSDAY; HOWEVER WILL HELP PUSH SOME CITIES AND TOWNS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND SE MARYLAND OVER THE 50 DEGREE MARK. OTHERWISE; UPPER 40S ARE LIKELY FOR MANY AREAS WEST OF I-95. AT THE END OF THE WEEK ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE REGION FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY; REVIVING THE RISK FOR SHOWERS. SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, DRIER AIR ONCE AGAIN MAKES A RETURN AND THE NICE WEATHER IS FORECAST TO CARRY OVER IN SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: PLENTY OF CLOUDS EARLY WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS RANGE FROM 27-35 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S..

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!