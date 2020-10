Good weekend to see the fall foliage

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! IT HAS BEEN A MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER DAY, WITH ON AND OFF SHOWERS BEHIND A COLD FRONT THAT IS HEADING OUT TO SEA. CLOUDS WILL GIVE WAY TO CLEARING SKIES LATE OVERNIGHT AS THE SHOWERS LOOK TO MOVE OUT OF OUR AREA. THE CLEARING SKIES FROM WEST TO EAST WILL HELP TO KEEP US VERY CHILLY, AS OVERNIGHT LOWS HOLD MOSTLY IN THE 30S AND 40S. AS A MATTER OF FACT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED FREEZE WARNINGS FOR THE MOUNTAINS AND SHELTERED VALLEY LOCATIONS, ALONG WITH FROST ADVISORIES ALONG THE I-81 CORRIDOR OVERNIGHT. FOLKS FROM KEYSER TO CUMBERLAND AND POINTS WEST COULD SEE SOME PATCHY FROST AS THE THERMOMETER HOVERS AROUND FREEZING!

OVER THE WEEKEND, A PERIOD OF BENIGN FALL WEATHER IS IN THE CARDS AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE NORTHEAST. EXPECT MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AGAIN SATURDAY, LEADING TO ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT, AS FROST CONCERNS REPEAT ITSELF SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. SUNDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OFF OUR COAST, ALLOWING FOR SLIGHTLY MILDER TEMPERATURES TO HEAD BACK TO THE AREA. BEYOND THE WEEKEND, OUR WEATHER PATTERN IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY DRY WITH TEMPERATURES RUNNING SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL FOR LATE OCTOBER. THE ONLY CAVEAT WOULD BE THE INCREASED CHANCE FOR SHOWERS, FOR AREAS MAINLY ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AS A COLD FRONT ATTEMPTS TO MOVE EASTWARD LATE MONDAY INTO TUESDAY. OTHERWISE, QUIET WEATHER IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT MUCH OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS AND SOME SHOWERS/DRIZZLE ARRIVE. LOWS RANGE FROM 44-58 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: ISOLATED MOUNTAIN SHOWER. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!