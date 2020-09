Friday ends the week on a breezy note

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! CLOUDS HAVE BEEN PREVALENT TODAY AS A FRONT TO OUR WEST AND THE MOISTURE FROM SALLY HEAD UP IN OUR DIRECTION. SALLY’S SHOWERS HAVE TAKEN A WHILE TO REACH US, DUE TO A LOT OF DRY AIR. ONCE SALLY’S MOISTURE OVERSPREADS MUCH OF THE REGION, SOME PLACES WILL LIKELY SEE STEADY RAIN, ESPECIALLY OVER FAR SOUTHERN MARYLAND, WHERE AN ISOLATED 1-2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE THROUGH THE NIGHT. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO STAY MILD, GIVEN THE INCREASE IN CLOUD COVERAGE AND SHOWERS. FORECASTED LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-50S TO THE AROUND 70 DEGREES IN THE BELTWAY. FRIDAY, BOTH THE COLD FRONT AND REMNANTS OF “SALLY” PUSH SOUTH AND OFFSHORE WITH ANY AND ALL SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO END AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY CLOUDS GIVING WAY TO SOME SUNSHINE AROUND MIDDAY, BUT IT DOES LOOK TO BE BREEZY; AS CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE BRING US NORTHERLY WINDS OF 25 TO 30 MPH. FRIDAY EVENING, WE SHOULD SEE GRADUALLY CLEARING SKIES UNDER A CONTINUED BREEZY NORTH WIND. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 60S TO LOWER 70S ON DURING FRIDAY AFTERNOON, DROPPING INTO THE 40S AND 50S MOST AREAS FRIDAY NIGHT.

UNDER FULL SUNSHINE SATURDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL STILL BE HARD-PRESSED TO GET OUT OF THE MID-60S! LOW TEMPERATURES SATURDAY NIGHT WILL LIKELY DIP INTO THE 40S FOR MANY PLACES, WITH 30S IN OUTLYING AREAS WHERE WINDS GO LIGHT. PATCHY FROST IS EVEN POSSIBLE WHERE TEMPERATURES DIP INTO THE MIDDLE 30S. THE WEATHER STAYS QUIET THROUGH NEXT WEEK, BUT WE’LL NEED TO TRACK HURRICANE TEDDY IN THE ATLANTIC AS IT APPROACHES BERMUDA. MONDAY TEMPERATURES WILL START OUT COOL, BUT ONCE A SOUTHERLY WIND KICKS IN BY MID-WEEK WE MAY SEE AFTERNOON HIGHS REACH THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80 DEGREES BY WEDNESDAY.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 54-69 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: EARLY CLOUDS AND A FEW SPRINKLE, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-70S

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!