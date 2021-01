Freezing fog could be an issue Wednesday morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! ALL ALERTS HAVE BEEN DROPPED AS MONDAY’S STORM MOVES FURTHER AWAY FROM THE REGION. TONIGHT, LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE LINGERS, WHICH IN TURN CAN BRING PATCHY FOG, ESPECIALLY EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AND CATOCTIN MOUNTAINS. SOME OF THE FOG COULD BE LOCALLY DENSE, AND WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING TO NEAR FREEZING, PATCHY BLACK ICE IS POSSIBLE. WEDNESDAY, HIGH-PRESSURE WILL PAY US A QUICK VISIT, BRINGING MORE SUNSHINE THAN WE HAVE SEEN THE LAST 24HRS. WITH A BIT OF SUNSHINE, AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES LOOK TOO WARM INTO THE 40S TO LOWER 50S. LATE WEDNESDAY GOING INTO THURSDAY, FORECAST MODELS HAVE TRENDED SOUTHWARD WITH THIS SYSTEM, WHICH HAS DECREASED THE THREAT FOR SNOW OVER THIS TIMEFRAME. IF PRECIPITATION DOES MOVE NORTHWARD INTO OUR REGION, IT WOULD BE ALL SNOW, BUT AGAIN, IT LOOKS LIKE THE STORM’S PRECIPITATION WILL STAY AWAY FROM OUR AREA. ONCE THAT SYSTEM MOVES AWAY, DRIER WEATHER WILL ONCE AGAIN COMES BACK TO THE AREA AND DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL BE MUCH COOLER IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S WITH OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES WILL BE CHILLY IN THE TEENS TO LOWER 20S.

AS WE END THE WEEK AND START NEXT WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN GIVE US DRY WEATHER AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM IS POSSIBLE NEXT SUNDAY AND CARRYING INTO THE FOLLOWING MONDAY. REGARDING TEMPERATURES, AFTER THE CHILLY START, WE ARE EXPECTING SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES ON WEDNESDAY, WITH THE HELP OF ANY SUNSHINE, BEFORE TEMPERATURES DIP SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH LOCALLY DENSE FOG/FREEZING FOG. LOWS RANGING FROM 24-38 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: AM FOG THE PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

SUNDAY: DRY EARLY WITH CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE AND OVERNIGHT WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND COASTAL RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!