Fred’s remnants pass to the west Wednesday, still muggy and soggy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with fairly dry conditions, but isolated showers and storms will still be possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 85 (82-88)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (69-74)

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and scattered storms, especially to the west. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and a few severe storms are possible. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, High: 83 (81-86), Low: 70 (68-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible early. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a soggy Monday we had out there, and it was incredibly helpful in making a dent in the drought-like conditions most of the viewing area has been experiencing. Heavier bands of rain did cause us some problems though, with localized flooding occurring in Morgan, Washington, Allegheny, and Fairfax Counties. We’re going to have more dry time today, as we’re in between the recent warm front and the remnants of Fred that will arrive tomorrow. There’s still a good amount of moisture out there, so a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out. If one of these storms tracks over the same areas that experienced flooding yesterday, there could be a few more issues to watch for.

Fred’s remnants will move in tonight into Wednesday morning, and it appears it’s still on a track to pass over the Ohio River Valley. This would keep the heaviest of any rain on the western side of the Blue Ridge Mountains, just clipping our far western counties. Even still, a couple rounds of rain and storms could produce an additional 1-2 inches of rain, so flooding is a concern once again. Also, being on the eastern side of the track, the ingredients will be there for a few severe storms to potentially pop up as well. All of this activity will start winding down Wednesday night, but we’ll keep a scattered storm chance into Thursday as well.

Generally, we’re looking at mild overnights, cooler days, and no break from all the mugginess straight into the end of the week. As we enter into Friday, high pressure off the Atlantic Coast will build back up again, chopping down rain chances but warming us back up into the upper 80’s. A cold front will struggle to move into the area over the weekend, which does keep isolated to scattered storm chances around. By next Monday, it appears the front will finally succeed and dry us out but we will stay on the warm side.

Have a fantastic Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson