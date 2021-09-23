Flash flooding is ongoing, improving conditions this afternoon

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and a few storms this morning, then gradually drying out and clearing out this afternoon. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 72 (69-76)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Winds: WNW 3-5 mph, Low: 50 (45-53)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 71 (67-74), Low: 48 (43-51)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

We have a lot happening this morning with the cold front we’ve been watching the last few days finally crossing the area. It’s moving at a very slow clip, and this is leading to training bands of heavy rainfall that’s causing flash flooding. Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect from Winchester over to Frederick and south toward DC. Multiple roads have been closed, and a swift water rescue took place near Libertytown as well. While we will still see heavy rain over the next few hours, here’s the good news: the cold front should clear most of the area and things will begin drying out around 10-11 AM. Clouds will stick around, but by this evening we should even see some sunshine before the day is done. Much cooler and crisp air arrives tonight, with lows into the 40’s in the mountains and 50’s toward the coast.

A much more chilled, Canadian air mass is going to settle in for the start of the weekend, with high pressure keeping us beautiful. High temperatures should hover in the lower to middle 70’s from tomorrow through Sunday, with overnight lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Tomorrow night may be the chilliest we’ve had for a while, with just about everyone falling into the 40’s by Saturday morning. There will be another reinforcing cold front to our north on Saturday, but this should only produce a few extra clouds in the afternoon.

We’ll continue to stay high and dry as high pressure shifts east into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound some, as we could make a run back toward 80 degrees with southerly winds kicking back up. Another weak disturbance is going to push in on Tuesday, and this one is worth watching for some showers being back in the forecast. Otherwise, this is going to be quite a decent dry stretch, with very comfortable and fall-like temperatures as we wrap up September and head toward October.

Stay dry and safe out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson