Flash flooding is a concern with slow-moving storms later today

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered PM showers and storms. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and a few severe storms with gusty winds are possible. Winds: L&V, High: 92 (88-95)

Friday night: Partly cloudy with early leftover showers, then areas of fog are possible toward sunrise. Winds: L&V, Low: 71 (68-73)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: Light N, High: 89 (85-92), Low: 70 (67-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Nothing out of the ordinary on Thursday afternoon and evening: a few storms, still plenty hot and humid. We’ve kept a few more clouds overnight, and we’re off to yet another mild start. A front is to our north and it’s beginning to stall out over Pennsylvania. Moisture is also building up quite a bit, and with the front nearby this will easily be enough to spark up rain and storms by the mid-afternoon. The coverage of storms will be the highest it’s been all week, and these storms will be slow-moving and could become strong. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, which is why a Flash Flood Watch is in place along the I-95 corridor into tonight. Gusty winds are also not out of the question with any storm that turns severe.

With the front still nearby into Saturday, some showers could linger through the night, but we’ll mostly clear out. We’re still going to be warm and humid over the weekend, which will be enough to spark up isolated showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Many of us will stay dry though, as high temperatures just dip below the 90 degree mark. A widespread low pressure center will be across Canada into the start of next week, with a cold front sweeping across the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic. This front will lead to another batch of isolated to scattered showers and storms being possible Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will finally fall back to near average once this front crosses the area, with lower to middle 80’s likely. We’re going to have to keep a close eye on now Tropical Storm Ida, as its path brings it into the Gulf Coast by the start of next week and its remnants likely head our direction next Wednesday. The center of this storm should remain south of the area, but with the recent front also nearby tropical rain should fall steadily, if not heavily at times based on how things set up. We’ll have to watch for flooding concerns, but either way; all the rain and clouds will cool us down even more toward the end of the week, with highs only in the 70’s.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson