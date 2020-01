Feeling more like April than January this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN PARTLY SUNNY, BUT THERE IS A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A LITTLE LIGHT RAIN/DRIZZLE DURING THE EVENING AND HEADING INTO SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. THE FURTHER EAST ONE DRIVES, THE DRIER THE PAVEMENT, AS I AM NOT FORECASTING ANY SHOWERS FOR THE I-95 CORRIDOR FRIDAY NIGHT AND INSTEAD HOLDING OFF ON RAIN CHANCES NEAR THE BELTWAY UNTIL THE WEEKEND.

REGARDING THE WEEKEND, A STORM SYSTEM AND ASSOCIATED FRONTAL BOUNDARY APPROACHES THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT, BRINGING SOME STEADY TO MODERATE RAIN TO THE REGION. THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT WILL HEAD OUT TO SEA EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AND BEHIND THE FRONT WE COULD SEE CLEARING SKIES AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. THE LATEST COMPUTER MODELS INDICATE TEMPERATURES WILL BE WELL ABOVE NORMAL (NORMAL ~ 40 DEGREES) THIS WEEKEND WITH SATURDAY’S HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S AND SATURDAY NIGHT’S LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL RETURN SUNDAY AS THE COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO PUSH EAST AND SOUTH. AND SUNDAY’S TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO STAY ABOVE NORMAL FOR THE MIDDLE OF JANUARY, STILL HOLDING IN THE IN THE 60S. BEYOND THAT, THE PATTERN LOOKS TO BECOME PRETTY STAGNANT FOR A FEW DAYS AS HIGH PRESSURE SETTLES OVER THE REGION AND THE STALLED FRONT REMAINING TO OUR SOUTH. THIS SHOULD LEAD TO MOSTLY DRY DAYS AND NIGHTS, AS TEMPERATURES DROP TO THE MID-50S DURING THE DAY, AND LOW 40S OVERNIGHT MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS. LOWS: 38-48. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

TUESDAY -WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S.

THURSDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN TURNING COLDER/BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND THE MID-40S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS AROUND THE UPPER 30S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!