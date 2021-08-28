Falling temperatures?

Hurricane Ida is in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning. It will strengthen into a major hurricane this evening and could make landfall as early as Sunday afternoon. Ida will impact our region during the middle of the next work week.

Until then, we have a few thundershowers possible over the weekend with temperatures hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures will drop into the 70s as Ida brings cloud cover and abundant rain to the area late Tuesday through late Thursday. Sunshine may return as early as Friday, right before the weekend.

It will be a below-average start to September, but highs will try to return to normal as we head into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a hit or miss shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: A chance of rain with a few clouds mixed with sun. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thursday: Showers and storms continue with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen