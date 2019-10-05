Fall weather is in for the weekend and all next week!

High temperatures along the I-270 corridor will remain in the 60's and 70's over the next 7-days.

The weekend looks excellent on Saturday. Temperatures will be nice and cool with highs in the 60’s. Lows overnight into Sunday will be into the 50’s. Highs Sunday will be into the 70’s. A fair-weather cloud is possible on Saturday, but a few more clouds will arrive on Sunday with a slight chance of rain. There will be a better chance of rain to come Sunday night into Monday.

Monday looks to be slightly wet. Be sure to get out the rain gear, but showers look to give us much-needed rainfall. This amount of rain will be far from getting us out of this seasonal drought, but we are hoping it will, at least, keep it from getting worse.

After Monday, the rest of the workweek looks fabulous with highs in the 60’s and 70’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. We may have to be watchful up into the high mountains for the slight chance for frost as we head into the next several weeks.

Clouds will increase Thursday into Friday, however. This increase of clouds may hint rain to come as we head into next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the north and east at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies will turn mainly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with a stray shower early with a better chance overnight into Monday. Highs will be in the middle 70’s.

Monday: A day of showers with overcast skies. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Watch for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen